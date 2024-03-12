StockNews.com Upgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. Kennametal’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 946.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,450,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

