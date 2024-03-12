Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

