Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 4%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 32,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 594,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

The firm has a market cap of $736.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,237,123 shares of company stock worth $67,786,929 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

