Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.21. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2,179,258 shares traded.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $834,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

