SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 30th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

SSSSL stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

