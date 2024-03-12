Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,113,000 after acquiring an additional 132,904 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

