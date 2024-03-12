Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Syscoin has a market cap of $244.49 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,231.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.00595584 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00154137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 781,803,033 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.