Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $108.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

