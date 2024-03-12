Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.70

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.70 and last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 550166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

