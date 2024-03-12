Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Shares of TGT opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

