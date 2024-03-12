Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 20% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 191,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 67,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.