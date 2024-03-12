TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PROG Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PROG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of PROG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

