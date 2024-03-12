TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231,386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $347,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $141.71. 216,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

