Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.31

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 235455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,006,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,995,000 after acquiring an additional 129,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 291,118 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.