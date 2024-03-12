Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 125,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,207. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

