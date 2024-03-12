TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Financial Contrast

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 29.17 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 146.40 -$12.90 million ($0.09) -5.11

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% Carbon Streaming -323.44% -7.70% -7.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares TeraWulf and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.53, indicating that its stock price is 6,553% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 Carbon Streaming 0 2 0 0 2.00

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 100.55%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

