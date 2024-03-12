Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 72,992,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,151,234. The stock has a market cap of $571.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

