Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.