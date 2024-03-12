Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
