The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

