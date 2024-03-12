The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

