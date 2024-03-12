The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 75,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,479. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

