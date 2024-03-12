The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

GRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 7,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 321,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

