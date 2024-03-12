The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.