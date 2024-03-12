The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 148.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $14,478,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. 1,091,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,382. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

