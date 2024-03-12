Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 2,254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

