Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,450 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 849.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

