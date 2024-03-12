Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

