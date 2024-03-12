Tompkins Financial Corp Has $79,000 Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20,387.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOO opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

