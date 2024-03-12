Tompkins Financial Corp Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

