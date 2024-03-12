Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $28,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

