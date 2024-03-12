Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.75

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 24542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 6.4 %

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

The firm has a market cap of $903.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,394,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,758,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

