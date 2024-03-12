Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.76 Average PT from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 128,380 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

