Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.