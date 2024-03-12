Triumph Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFINP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

