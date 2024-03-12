Triumph Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TFINP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
