TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Holdings Raised by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,636 shares during the quarter. TrueCar makes up 4.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 9.30% of TrueCar worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3,840.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

