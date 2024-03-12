Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 57 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $748.38. 819,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,786. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $317.24 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $697.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $711.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

