Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.83 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

