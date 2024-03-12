Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,929 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,690. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
