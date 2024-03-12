Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.42. 1,134,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.