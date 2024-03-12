TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.64. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

