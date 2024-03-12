TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.01

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 12080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $539.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 577.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

