Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

