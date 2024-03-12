Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 7,048 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after purchasing an additional 953,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,240. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.