Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 153.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 0.3% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TQQQ traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 74,247,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,058,836. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.