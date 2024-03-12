Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.37. 611,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

