Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. 1,498,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,602. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

