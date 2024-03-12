Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,046. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.