Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $123,000 in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $969,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 124.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 500.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $104.86.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

