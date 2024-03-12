Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $152,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,992. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

