Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,852 shares of company stock worth $35,551,615. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $8.63 on Tuesday, reaching $279.65. 1,456,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

